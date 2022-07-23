Step 1: Identify the atomic and mass numbers on both sides of the equation. The atomic number (subscript) is the number of protons in an atom, and the mass number (superscript) is the sum of protons and neutrons. In the given equation, the atomic number on the left side is 92 (from Uranium) + 0 (from neutron) = 92. The mass number on the left side is 235 (from Uranium) + 1 (from neutron) = 236.