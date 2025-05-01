Molar Mass and Energy Calculations

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole. To determine the energy released per mole of hydrogen atoms in the fusion reaction, one must use the molar mass of the reactants and products, along with the energy released per reaction. This involves converting the mass defect (the difference in mass before and after the reaction) into energy using the mass-energy equivalence principle.