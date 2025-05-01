Skip to main content
Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.21 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 33
Chapter 21, Problem 33

Each statement that follows refers to a comparison between two radioisotopes, A and X. Indicate whether each of the following statements is true or false. (a) If the half-life for A is shorter than the half-life for X, A has a larger decay rate constant.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the relationship between half-life and decay rate constant. The half-life \( t_{1/2} \) of a radioactive isotope is related to its decay rate constant \( k \) by the equation: \( t_{1/2} = \frac{0.693}{k} \).
Recognize that a shorter half-life means the isotope decays more quickly.
From the equation \( t_{1/2} = \frac{0.693}{k} \), observe that if the half-life \( t_{1/2} \) is shorter, the decay rate constant \( k \) must be larger to maintain the equality.
Apply this understanding to the problem: If isotope A has a shorter half-life than isotope X, then isotope A must have a larger decay rate constant than isotope X.
Conclude that the statement is true based on the mathematical relationship between half-life and decay rate constant.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Half-Life

Half-life is the time required for half of the radioactive nuclei in a sample to decay. It is a crucial concept in nuclear chemistry, as it helps determine the stability and longevity of a radioisotope. A shorter half-life indicates that a substance decays more quickly, which is essential for understanding the behavior of radioactive materials.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:17
Zero-Order Half-life

Decay Rate Constant

The decay rate constant (λ) is a proportionality constant that quantifies the rate at which a radioactive substance decays. It is related to the half-life by the equation λ = ln(2) / t½. A larger decay rate constant signifies a faster decay process, which is directly linked to the half-life of the isotope.

Radioactive Decay

Radioactive decay is the process by which an unstable atomic nucleus loses energy by emitting radiation. This process can occur in various forms, including alpha, beta, and gamma decay. Understanding radioactive decay is essential for comparing isotopes, as it influences their half-lives and decay rate constants, thereby affecting their stability and applications in fields like medicine and energy.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Complete and balance the following nuclear equations by supplying the missing particle: (e) 23592U + 10n¡13554Xe + 2 10n + ?

426
views
Textbook Question

Some watch dials are coated with a phosphor, like ZnS, and a polymer in which some of the 1H atoms have been replaced by 3H atoms, tritium. The phosphor emits light when struck by the beta particle from the tritium decay, causing the dials to glow in the dark. The half-life of tritium is 12.3 yr. If the light given off is assumed to be directly proportional to the amount of tritium, by how much will a dial be dimmed in a watch that is 50 yr old?

942
views
Textbook Question

It takes 4 h 39 min for a 2.00-mg sample of radium-230 to decay to 0.25 mg. What is the half-life of radium-230?

553
views