In 2010, a team of scientists from Russia and the United States reported creation of the first atom of element 117, which is named tennessine, and whose symbol is Ts. The synthesis involved the collision of a target of 249 97 Bk with accelerated ions of an isotope which we will denote Q. The product atom, which we will call Z, immediately releases neutrons and forms 294 117 Ts: 249 97 Bk + Q → Z → 294 117 Ts + 3 1 0 n (a) What are the identities of isotopes Q and Z? (c) Collision of ions of isotope Q with a target was also used to produce the first atoms of livermorium, Lv. The initial product of this collision was 296 116 Lv. What was the target isotope with which Q collided in this experiment?