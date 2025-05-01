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Ch.21 - Nuclear Chemistry
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.21 - Nuclear ChemistryProblem 13d
Chapter 21, Problem 13d

Write balanced nuclear equations for the following processes: (d) radium-226 emits alpha radiation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of nuclear reaction: In this case, radium-226 undergoes alpha decay, which means it emits an alpha particle.
Recall that an alpha particle is represented as \(He24\), which consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons.
Write the initial isotope: Radium-226 is represented as \(Ra88226\).
Apply the conservation of mass and atomic numbers: The sum of the mass numbers and the sum of the atomic numbers must be equal on both sides of the equation.
Determine the daughter nucleus: Subtract the mass and atomic numbers of the alpha particle from radium-226 to find the new element, which will be radon-222, represented as \(Rn86222\).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alpha Decay

Alpha decay is a type of radioactive decay in which an unstable nucleus emits an alpha particle, consisting of two protons and two neutrons. This process decreases the atomic number by two and the mass number by four, resulting in the transformation of the original element into a new element. For example, when radium-226 undergoes alpha decay, it transforms into radon-222.
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Nuclear Equations

Nuclear equations are used to represent nuclear reactions, showing the initial and final nuclei involved in the process. These equations must be balanced in terms of both mass number and atomic number. In the case of alpha decay, the equation will include the original nucleus, the emitted alpha particle, and the resulting nucleus, ensuring that the total mass and charge are conserved.
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Radioactive Isotopes

Radioactive isotopes are variants of chemical elements that have unstable nuclei and undergo radioactive decay. They are characterized by their half-lives, which indicate the time it takes for half of a sample to decay. Radium-226 is a well-known radioactive isotope that decays through alpha emission, making it important in both scientific research and practical applications, such as in radiation therapy.
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