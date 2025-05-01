Textbook Question
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Upon heating, boric acid undergoes a condensation reaction to form tetraboric acid.
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Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
b. Upon heating, boric acid undergoes a condensation reaction to form tetraboric acid.
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
a. Diborane reacts with water to form boric acid and molecular hydrogen.
Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:
c. Boron oxide dissolves in water to give a solution of boric acid.