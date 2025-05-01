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Ch.22 - Chemistry of the Nonmetals
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.22 - Chemistry of the NonmetalsProblem 77
Chapter 22, Problem 77

What is the significance of the statement that the hydrogen atoms in diborane are described as “hydridic”?

Verified step by step guidance
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Step 1: Understand the term 'hydridic'. In chemistry, 'hydridic' refers to hydrogen atoms that have a partial negative charge, often due to their bonding with more electropositive elements.
Step 2: Recognize the structure of diborane (B2H6). Diborane consists of two boron atoms and six hydrogen atoms, with a unique bonding arrangement involving three-center two-electron bonds.
Step 3: Analyze the bonding in diborane. In diborane, four of the hydrogen atoms are terminal, each bonded to a boron atom, while the remaining two hydrogen atoms form bridging bonds between the boron atoms.
Step 4: Consider the electronegativity difference. Boron is less electronegative than hydrogen, which means that in the B-H bonds, the hydrogen atoms can carry a partial negative charge, making them 'hydridic'.
Step 5: Conclude the significance. The 'hydridic' nature of hydrogen in diborane is significant because it influences the reactivity and chemical behavior of diborane, particularly in reactions where hydrogen transfer is involved.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Diborane Structure

Diborane (B2H6) is a compound consisting of two boron atoms and six hydrogen atoms. Its unique structure features two boron atoms bonded to each other, with four of the hydrogen atoms forming terminal bonds and the remaining two hydrogen atoms bridging the boron atoms. This arrangement leads to a three-center two-electron bond, which is crucial for understanding the bonding characteristics of diborane.
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Hydridic Hydrogen

Hydridic hydrogen refers to hydrogen atoms that behave as hydride ions (H-), meaning they can donate electrons and participate in bonding as an anion. In diborane, the bridging hydrogen atoms are described as hydridic because they contribute to the electron-deficient nature of the boron atoms, allowing for the formation of stable bonds despite the overall electron deficiency of the molecule.
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Electron Deficiency

Electron deficiency is a term used to describe molecules that do not have enough electrons to satisfy the typical bonding requirements of their constituent atoms. In diborane, the boron atoms are electron-deficient, which is why the hydridic hydrogen atoms play a critical role in stabilizing the structure by providing additional electron density, thus allowing the molecule to maintain its integrity despite the lack of a full octet around the boron atoms.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:


b. Upon heating, boric acid undergoes a condensation reaction to form tetraboric acid.

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Textbook Question

Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:


a. Diborane reacts with water to form boric acid and molecular hydrogen.

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Textbook Question

Write a balanced equation for each of the following reactions:


c. Boron oxide dissolves in water to give a solution of boric acid.

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