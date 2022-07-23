Textbook Question
Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
b. Na2[Ru(H2O)Cl5]
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Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
b. Na2[Ru(H2O)Cl5]
Carbon monoxide, CO, is an important ligand in coordination chemistry. When CO is reacted with nickel metal, the product is [Ni(CO)4] which is a toxic, pale yellow liquid.
a. What is the oxidation number for nickel in this compound?
b. Given that [Ni(CO)4] is a diamagnetic molecule with a tetrahedral geometry, what is the electron configuration of nickel in this compound?
c. Write the name for [Ni(CO)4] using the nomenclature rules for coordination compounds.
Sketch the structure of the complex in each of the following compounds and give the full compound name:
d. cis-[Ru(en)2Cl2]