Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
Chapter 3, Problem 29

(a) Write 'true' or 'false' for each statement. (a) A mole of horses contain a mole of horse legs.

Hi everyone here we have a question asking if a statement is true or false. A mole of dogs contains two moles of pause, so one dog has four moles Of pause because it has four paws. So this statement is false, and that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
