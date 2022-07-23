Chapter 3, Problem 78a
Aluminum hydroxide reacts with sulfuric acid as follows: 2 Al1OH231s2 + 3 H2SO41aq2¡Al21SO4231aq2 + 6 H2O1l2 Which is the limiting reactant when 0.500 mol Al1OH23 and 0.500 mol H2SO4 are allowed to react?
Consider the mixture of propane, C3H8, and O2 shown here. (c) How many molecules of CO2, H2O, C3H8, and O2 will be present if the reaction goes to completion?
Sodium hydroxide reacts with carbon dioxide as follows: 2 NaOH1s2 + CO21g2¡Na2CO31s2 + H2O1l2 How many moles of Na2CO3 can be produced?
Sodium hydroxide reacts with carbon dioxide as follows: 2 NaOH1s2 + CO21g2¡Na2CO31s2 + H2O1l2 How many moles of the excess reactant remain after the completion of the reaction?
Aluminum hydroxide reacts with sulfuric acid as follows: 2 Al1OH231s2 + 3 H2SO41aq2¡Al21SO4231aq2 + 6 H2O1l2 How many moles of Al21SO423 can form under these conditions?
Aluminum hydroxide reacts with sulfuric acid as follows: 2 Al1OH231s2 + 3 H2SO41aq2¡Al21SO4231aq2 + 6 H2O1l2 How many moles of the excess reactant remain after the completion of the reaction?
The fizz produced when an Alka-Seltzer tablet is dissolved in water is due to the reaction between sodium bicarbonate 1NaHCO32 and citric acid 1H3C6H5O72: 3 NaHCO31aq2 + H3C6H5O71aq2¡ 3 CO21g2 + 3H2O1l2 + Na3C6H5O71aq2 In a certain experiment 1.00 g of sodium bicarbonate and 1.00 g of citric acid are allowed to react. (a) Which is the limiting reactant? (b) How many grams of carbon dioxide form? (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?