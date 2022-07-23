Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 80d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 80d

One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g) In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (d) Show that your calculations in parts (b) and (c) are consistent with the law of conservation of mass.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone in this example, we're told that ammonia can be converted to nitric acid in the given reaction below. And one step in that process is the conversion of ammonia to nitrogen monoxide. We're told that this reaction was studied by reacting 4.50 g of ammonia with 3.20 g of oxygen gas. And after the react and reached reached completion, we have 2.40 g of nitrogen monoxide and 2.16 g of oxygen gas that was produced and 3.14 g of ammonia. That has remained. We need to show how this is consistent with the law of conservation of mass. So we should recall for our law of conservation of mass that we have. The two main principles wherein the first principle are mass of our components in our reaction should be conserved, not changed. And for the second important principle of our law here we have that the mass of our reactant should equal the mass of our products. So according to the prompt, our reactant where we have 4.50 g of ammonia and 3.20 g of oxygen, which are our initial masses before our reaction begins. These equal a sum of 7.70 g. So this is our mass Before the reaction occurs. And now we want to find our mass after the reaction. And so what we're going to do is take our mass of nitrogen monoxide given in the prompt as 2.40 g and add that to our mass of oxygen gas Given in the prompt as 2.16g, Which we will also add to the amount of Ammonia that has remained after our reaction went through. And so in the prompt that that that is given as 3.14 g of ammonia. And so this equals a value also of 7. g, which is our mass after our reaction. And so we can say that therefore our mass of our reactant is equal to our mass of our products plus access reactant, which is our ammonia. Thus the mass of components of the reaction is conserved. And so this will be our final answer to complete this example to show how a reaction here is consistent with the law of conservation of mass. So if you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The fizz produced when an Alka-Seltzer tablet is dissolved in water is due to the reaction between sodium bicarbonate 1NaHCO32 and citric acid 1H3C6H5O72: 3 NaHCO31aq2 + H3C6H5O71aq2¡ 3 CO21g2 + 3H2O1l2 + Na3C6H5O71aq2 In a certain experiment 1.00 g of sodium bicarbonate and 1.00 g of citric acid are allowed to react. (a) Which is the limiting reactant? (b) How many grams of carbon dioxide form? (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?

1067
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2 + 6 H2O1g2 In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (a) Which is the limiting reactant?

566
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2 + 6 H2O1g2 In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?

639
views
Textbook Question

Solutions of sodium carbonate and silver nitrate react to form solid silver carbonate and a solution of sodium nitrate. A solution containing 3.50 g of sodium carbonate is mixed with one containing 5.00 g of silver nitrate. How many grams of sodium carbonate are present after the reaction is complete?

1557
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Solutions of sodium carbonate and silver nitrate react to form solid silver carbonate and a solution of sodium nitrate. A solution containing 3.50 g of sodium carbonate is mixed with one containing 5.00 g of silver nitrate. How many grams of silver carbonate are present after the reaction is complete?

3918
views
Textbook Question

Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of sulfuric acid present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.

1884
views