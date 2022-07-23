Chapter 3, Problem 80d
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g) In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (d) Show that your calculations in parts (b) and (c) are consistent with the law of conservation of mass.
