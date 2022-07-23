Chapter 3, Problem 81b

Solutions of sodium carbonate and silver nitrate react to form solid silver carbonate and a solution of sodium nitrate. A solution containing 3.50 g of sodium carbonate is mixed with one containing 5.00 g of silver nitrate. How many grams of silver carbonate are present after the reaction is complete?

