Chapter 3, Problem 81b
Solutions of sodium carbonate and silver nitrate react to form solid silver carbonate and a solution of sodium nitrate. A solution containing 3.50 g of sodium carbonate is mixed with one containing 5.00 g of silver nitrate. How many grams of silver carbonate are present after the reaction is complete?
Video transcript
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH31g2 + 5 O21g2¡4 NO1g2 + 6 H2O1g2 In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (c) How many grams of the excess reactant remain after the limiting reactant is completely consumed?
One of the steps in the commercial process for converting ammonia to nitric acid is the conversion of NH3 to NO: 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g) In a certain experiment, 2.00 g of NH3 reacts with 2.50 g of O2. (d) Show that your calculations in parts (b) and (c) are consistent with the law of conservation of mass.
Solutions of sodium carbonate and silver nitrate react to form solid silver carbonate and a solution of sodium nitrate. A solution containing 3.50 g of sodium carbonate is mixed with one containing 5.00 g of silver nitrate. How many grams of sodium carbonate are present after the reaction is complete?
Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of sulfuric acid present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.
Solutions of sulfuric acid and lead(II) acetate react to form solid lead(II) sulfate and a solution of acetic acid. If 5.00 g of sulfuric acid and 5.00 g of lead(II) acetate are mixed, calculate the number of grams of lead(II) acetate present in the mixture after the reaction is complete.
When benzene 1C6H62 reacts with bromine 1Br22, bromobenzene 1C6H5Br2 is obtained: C6H6 + Br2¡C6H5Br + HBr (a) When 30.0 g of benzene reacts with 65.0 g of bromine, what is the theoretical yield of bromobenzene?