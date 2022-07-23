Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 91a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 91a

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (a) What is the mass of one 2.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone today. We have a question telling us the full loring is an al trope of carbon whose molecule consists of carbon atoms connected by single and double bonds. So as to perform a closed structure With few strings of 5 - seven atoms. Buckminster fuel ring is a type of food coloring that has a density of 1.65 g per cm cubed. The diameter of one molecule is 1.1 nanometers. And our goal is to calculate the mass of one molecule of Buckminster fuller ring. So we need to remember that density equals mass divided by volume and the volume of a sphere equals four thirds times pi times are radius cube. So we're going to take this and plug it in for our volume here which gives us density equals mass Divided by 4/3. Hi times are radius cube. Now our diameter is 1. nmeter To get our radius from that. We simply divide by two which equals 0.55 nm. And we need that in centimeters. So we're going to take our 0.55 nanometers and multiply by one m over 10 to the ninth nanometers times 10 squared centimeters over one m. And our nanometers are going to cancel out and our meters are going to cancel out. And that's going to give us 5.5 Times 10 to the negative eight cm. So now we can plug that in. So mass is going to equal density times four thirds pie are cute and mass Will equal the 1.65 grams per centimeter cubed. Given to us in the prompt times four thirds pie times 5.5 Times to the negative eight cm Q, And that equals 1.15 times to the -21 g. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

If 2.0 mol CH3CH2CH2COOH, 2.0 mol C4H10, and 2.0 mol C6H6 are completely combusted in oxygen, which one produces the largest number of moles of H2O?

451
views
Textbook Question

If 2.0 mol CH3CH2CH2COOH, 2.0 mol C4H10, and 2.0 mol C6H6 are completely combusted in oxygen, which one produces the least? Explain.

384
views
Textbook Question
Calcium is an essential nutrient in our body. It is important for bone health. Four common calcium-containing supplements are calcium carbonate (CaCO3), calcium citrate (Ca3C12H10O14), calcium gluconate (CaC12H22O14), and calcium lactate (CaC6H10O6). Rank these calcium supplements in terms of the mass percentage of calcium they contain.
777
views
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (c) What is the mass of one 6.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?

335
views
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (e) If you wanted to make one 6.5-nm dot from multiple 2.5-nm dots, how many 2.5-nm dots would you need, and how many CdSe formula units would be left over, if any?

530
views
Textbook Question

(b) Hemoglobin, the oxygen-carrying protein in red blood cells, has four iron atoms per molecule and contains 0.340% iron by mass. Calculate the molar mass of hemoglobin.

1608
views