Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction Stoichiometry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.3 - Chemical Reactions and Reaction StoichiometryProblem 89
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 3, Problem 89

Calcium is an essential nutrient in our body. It is important for bone health. Four common calcium-containing supplements are calcium carbonate (CaCO3), calcium citrate (Ca3C12H10O14), calcium gluconate (CaC12H22O14), and calcium lactate (CaC6H10O6). Rank these calcium supplements in terms of the mass percentage of calcium they contain.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
5m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. So here we have magnesium in the common forms of magnesium side trade, magnesium oxide, magnesium chloride. Museum black tape the list of following forms of magnesium and increasing mass percent of magnesium. Recall that mass percent is the mass of the element right by the mask of the compound Times 100%. Our mass percent of magnesium and magnesium side trade It's gonna be 24. in the molar mass. My knees Inside trade Is 24.305 plus six Times 12.011 six. That's 1.008 plus seven times 15 . There's going to be 214 went for one grams Times 100%. We're gonna get 11.34 percent for the mass percent of magnesium in magnesium oxide. Now 24. by by the mass of magnesium oxide, Which is 24. Plus 15.999. We get 40 .30 g Times 100%. We're gonna get 60 . for the mass percent of magnesium in magnesium chloride. We're gonna get 24 .305. If I write a molar mass of magnesium chloride And this is 24 .305. Us too, I'm 35 .453 And we get money five 21 gramps Times 100%. We're gonna get 25 0.53 percent and for the mass percent of magnesium in magnesium Black tape. Can I have 24 .305 by by the molar mass of magnesium lactate And this is 24 . plus six. I'm 12.01. 1 last Times 1. assets times 15 .999. I'm gonna get 202 0.45 grams Times 100 And we get 12.01%. So we're gonna have magnesium by trade, which is less than magnesium black Tate, which is less than magnesium. All right. Which is less than magnesium oxide. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write balanced chemical equations for (c) the combination reaction between nickel metal and chlorine gas.

464
views
Textbook Question

If 2.0 mol CH3CH2CH2COOH, 2.0 mol C4H10, and 2.0 mol C6H6 are completely combusted in oxygen, which one produces the largest number of moles of H2O?

451
views
Textbook Question

If 2.0 mol CH3CH2CH2COOH, 2.0 mol C4H10, and 2.0 mol C6H6 are completely combusted in oxygen, which one produces the least? Explain.

384
views
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (a) What is the mass of one 2.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?

418
views
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (c) What is the mass of one 6.5-nm CdSe quantum dot?

335
views
Textbook Question

Very small semiconductor crystals, composed of approximately 1000 to 10,000 atoms, are called quantum dots. Quantum dots made of the semiconductor CdSe are now being used in electronic reader and tablet displays because they emit light efficiently and in multiple colors, depending on dot size. The density of CdSe is 5.82 g/cm3. (e) If you wanted to make one 6.5-nm dot from multiple 2.5-nm dots, how many 2.5-nm dots would you need, and how many CdSe formula units would be left over, if any?

530
views