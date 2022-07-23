Chapter 3, Problem 89

Calcium is an essential nutrient in our body. It is important for bone health. Four common calcium-containing supplements are calcium carbonate (CaCO3), calcium citrate (Ca3C12H10O14), calcium gluconate (CaC12H22O14), and calcium lactate (CaC6H10O6). Rank these calcium supplements in terms of the mass percentage of calcium they contain.

Verified Solution

Video duration: 5m 5m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked