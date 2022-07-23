Chapter 4, Problem 36

An aqueous solution of an unknown solute is tested with litmus paper and found to be acidic. The solution is weakly conducting compared with a solution of NaCl of the same concentration. Which of the following substances could the unknown be: KOH, NH3, HNO3, KClO2, H3PO3, CH3COCH3 (acetone)?

