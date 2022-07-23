Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 98c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 4, Problem 98c

Bronze is a solid solution of Cu(s) and Sn(s); solutions of metals like this that are solids are called alloys. There is a range of compositions over which the solution is considered a bronze. Bronzes are stronger and harder than either copper or tin alone. (c) Suggest a reaction that you could do to remove all the tin from this bronze to leave a pure copper sample. Justify your reasoning.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone For this problem, we're told that sterling silver is an alloy made up of silver and other metals. We need to propose a method to obtain a pure silver sample from a sterling silver that is made up of silver and zinc. So for this problem, we're going to need to refer to the activity series of metals and elements. And what we're going to do here is look at the position of silver and zinc and we're going to compare that. And so when we look at the activity series, we see that zinc is higher on the activity series than silver. And what this means is that zinc is more reactive to oxidation than silver. And so when zinc oxidizes it yields ZN two plus and it can be oxidized to ZN two plus or zinc two plus by acid or steam, but silver cannot. So, a proposed method that we can use is to treat the sterling silver sample with hydrochloric acid to remove Zinc as zinc two plus and leave a pure sample of silver. So this will be our proposed method is to treat it with hydrochloric acid. That's the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions:

4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)

2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g)

3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)

(c) How many grams of ammonia must you start with to make 1000.0 L of a 0.150 M aqueous solution of nitric acid? Assume all the reactions give 100% yield.

1255
views
Textbook Question

Consider the following reagents: zinc, copper, mercury (density 13.6 g/mL), silver nitrate solution, nitric acid solution. (a) Given a 500-mL Erlenmeyer flask and a balloon, can you combine two or more of the foregoing reagents to initiate a chemical reaction that will inflate the balloon? Write a balanced chemical equation to represent this process. What is the identity of the substance that inflates the balloon?

373
views
Textbook Question

Bronze is a solid solution of Cu(s) and Sn(s); solutions of metals like this that are solids are called alloys. There is a range of compositions over which the solution is considered a bronze. Bronzes are stronger and harder than either copper or tin alone. (b) Based on part (a), calculate the concentration of the solute metal in the alloy in units of molarity, assuming a density of 7.9 g/cm3.

2045
views
Textbook Question

Neurotransmitters are molecules that are released by nerve cells to other cells in our bodies, and are needed for muscle motion, thinking, feeling, and memory. Dopamine is a common neurotransmitter in the human brain. (c) Experiments with rats show that if rats are dosed with 3.0 mg/kg of cocaine (that is, 3.0 mg cocaine per kg of animal mass), the concentration of dopamine in their brains increases by 0.75 mM after 60 seconds. Calculate how many molecules of dopamine would be produced in a rat (average brain volume 5.00 mm3) after 60 seconds of a 3.0 mg/kg dose of cocaine.

487
views
Textbook Question

Hard water contains Ca2+, Mg2+, and Fe2+, which interfere with the action of soap and leave an insoluble coating on the insides of containers and pipes when heated. Water softeners replace these ions with Na+. Keep in mind that charge balance must be maintained. (a) If 1500 L of hard water contains 0.020 M Ca2+ and 0.0040 M Mg2+, how many moles of Na+ are needed to replace these ions?

1565
views
Textbook Question

Hard water contains Ca2+, Mg2+, and Fe2+, which interfere with the action of soap and leave an insoluble coating on the insides of containers and pipes when heated. Water softeners replace these ions with Na+. Keep in mind that charge balance must be maintained. (b) If the sodium is added to the water softener in the form of NaCl, how many grams of sodium chloride are needed?

842
views