Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 98b
Chapter 4, Problem 98b

Bronze is a solid solution of Cu(s) and Sn(s); solutions of metals like this that are solids are called alloys. There is a range of compositions over which the solution is considered a bronze. Bronzes are stronger and harder than either copper or tin alone. (b) Based on part (a), calculate the concentration of the solute metal in the alloy in units of molarity, assuming a density of 7.9 g/cm3.

everyone's gonna given gilding metal As a composition of 95% copper And 5% zinc. So as to identify whether copper or zinc is to saw you in the goodie metal and then calculate the polarity. So in a sample of 50 g and a density of 8.8 g per centimeter cubed. Call the polarity equals the malls of the saw. You thought about the leaders of the solution since zinc has a smaller percentage. This is gonna be the salute. Since we have a 50 g sample of journey metal and 5% is ink. This means that the mass of zinc It's 2.5 g. Because if we convert the percentage of zinc and most part by the mass of the sample, that's the 9.05. Give us 2.5 g. Now accused them all in mass to find the moles of sink Of 2.5 g of zinc. And in one mole of zinc You have 65.38 grams of zinc. It's given 0.0382 malls of zinc. Now we need to find the volume of the solution. We know that one cm cute. That's one male leader. About 50 g. And we have the density of the solution which is 8.8 fans centimeter cube And in one Centeter Cube. One male leader, 1000 mL and one liter. We're gonna get 0.00568 leaders. Now we can use the moles of zinc and the volume of the solution to find the clarity. 0.0382 malls. By 0.00568 leaders Get 6.73 smaller. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.
