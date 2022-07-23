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Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 18b
Chapter 4, Problem 18b

Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b) K2CO3

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1
Identify the formula given and recognize it as a salt. In this case, the formula is K2CO3, which is potassium carbonate.
Understand that dissolving an ionic compound in water typically results in the compound dissociating into its constituent ions.
Determine the ions that make up potassium carbonate. Potassium carbonate consists of potassium ions (K+) and carbonate ions (CO32-).
Recognize that each formula unit of K2CO3 dissociates into two potassium ions and one carbonate ion in solution.
Conclude that when K2CO3 is dissolved in water, the ions present in the solution are K+ and CO32-.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissociation of Ionic Compounds

When ionic compounds like K<sub>2</sub>CO<sub>3</sub> dissolve in water, they dissociate into their constituent ions. This process occurs because the polar water molecules surround and separate the individual ions, allowing them to disperse throughout the solution.
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Ionic Composition of Potassium Carbonate

Potassium carbonate (K<sub>2</sub>CO<sub>3</sub>) consists of potassium ions (K<sup>+</sup>) and carbonate ions (CO<sub>3</sub><sup>2-</sup>). Each formula unit of K<sub>2</sub>CO<sub>3</sub> produces two potassium ions and one carbonate ion when it dissolves in water.
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Charge Balance in Solutions

In a solution, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge. For K<sub>2</sub>CO<sub>3</sub>, the two K<sup>+</sup> ions contribute a total charge of +2, which balances the -2 charge from the single CO<sub>3</sub><sup>2-</sup> ion, ensuring electrical neutrality in the solution.
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