Textbook Question
Would you expect that an anion would be physically closer to the oxygen or to the hydrogens of water molecules that surround it in solution?
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Would you expect that an anion would be physically closer to the oxygen or to the hydrogens of water molecules that surround it in solution?
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (d) NaCH3COO
Ignoring protolysis reactions (i.e. proton transfer reaction), specify what ions are present in a solution upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (b)(NH4)3PO4 (c) Na2Cr2O7 (d) NaPF6.
Formic acid, HCOOH, is a weak electrolyte. What solutes are present in an aqueous solution of this compound?
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (a) MgI2
Specify what ions are present upon dissolving each of the following substances in water: (c) HClO4