Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 96a
Chapter 4, Problem 96a

The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions:

4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g)

2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g)

3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g)

(a) Which of these reactions are redox reactions?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone. We're asked to select the redox reaction from the following. Looking at our first one, we can see that we have a base plus an acid. So this means we have an acid base reaction. So A can't be our answer. Looking at B. Let's try and find our oxidation states. So for our sulfur we can see that we had a plus four oxidation state That became plus six And our oxygen went from an oxidation state of zero two negative two. Looking at these values, we can see that sulfur went through oxidation while our oxygen went through reduction. So this means B is going to be our redox reaction. But let's go ahead and look at sea and try to determine what type of reaction this is. Looking at this, we can see that we have a synthesis reaction since we had our to react ints become one product. So I hope that made sense. And let us know if you have any questions.
