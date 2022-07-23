The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions: 4 NH3(g) + 5 O2(g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H2O(g) 2 NO(g) + O2(g) → 2 NO2(g) 3 NO2(g) + H2O(l) → 2 HNO3(aq) + NO(g) (b) Identify the element undergoing oxidation and the element undergoing reduction.
1
Identify the oxidation states of nitrogen in NO2, HNO3, and NO.
In NO2, nitrogen has an oxidation state of +4.
In HNO3, nitrogen has an oxidation state of +5.
In NO, nitrogen has an oxidation state of +2.
Determine which element is oxidized and which is reduced by comparing the changes in oxidation states.
Oxidation and Reduction
Oxidation and reduction are chemical processes that involve the transfer of electrons between substances. Oxidation refers to the loss of electrons, resulting in an increase in oxidation state, while reduction involves the gain of electrons, leading to a decrease in oxidation state. These processes are often summarized by the mnemonic 'OIL RIG' (Oxidation Is Loss, Reduction Is Gain). Understanding these concepts is crucial for identifying which elements are oxidized and reduced in a reaction.
Oxidation states (or oxidation numbers) are a way to keep track of electron transfer in chemical reactions. Each element in a compound is assigned an oxidation state based on its electron configuration and bonding. In the context of redox reactions, changes in oxidation states help identify which elements are oxidized and reduced. For example, in the reaction provided, determining the oxidation states of nitrogen in NO2 and HNO3 is essential for identifying the changes occurring during the reaction.
Balancing redox reactions involves ensuring that the number of electrons lost in oxidation equals the number of electrons gained in reduction. This process often requires separating the reaction into half-reactions for oxidation and reduction, balancing them individually, and then combining them to form a balanced overall equation. This is important for accurately representing the stoichiometry of the reaction and understanding the conservation of mass and charge in chemical processes.