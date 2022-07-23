Chapter 4, Problem 96c

The commercial production of nitric acid involves the following chemical reactions: 4 NH 3 (g) + 5 O 2 (g) → 4 NO(g) + 6 H 2 O(g) 2 NO(g) + O 2 (g) → 2 NO 2 (g) 3 NO 2 (g) + H 2 O(l) → 2 HNO 3 (aq) + NO(g) (c) How many grams of ammonia must you start with to make 1000.0 L of a 0.150 M aqueous solution of nitric acid? Assume all the reactions give 100% yield.

