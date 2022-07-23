Chapter 4, Problem 107
The discovery of hafnium, element number 72, provided a controversial episode in chemistry. G. Urbain, a French chemist, claimed in 1911 to have isolated an element number 72 from a sample of rare earth (elements 58–71) compounds. However, Niels Bohr believed that hafnium was more likely to be found along with zirconium than with the rare earths. D. Coster and G. von Hevesy, working in Bohr's laboratory in Copenhagen, showed in 1922 that element 72 was present in a sample of Norwegian zircon, an ore of zirconium. (The name hafnium comes from the Latin name for Copenhagen, Hafnia). (c) Solid zirconium dioxide, ZrO2, reacts with chlorine gas in the presence of carbon. The products of the reaction are ZrCl4 and two gases, CO2 and CO in the ratio 1:2. Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction.
Video transcript
Suppose you have 3.00 g of powdered zinc metal, 3.00g of powdered silver metal and 500.0 mL of a 0.2 M copper(II) nitrate solution. (d) What is the molarity of Cu2+ ions in the resulting solution?
(a) By titration, 15.0 mL of 0.1008 M sodium hydroxide is needed to neutralize a 0.2053-g sample of a weak acid. What is the molar mass of the acid if it is monoprotic?
(b) An elemental analysis of the acid indicates that it is composed of 5.89% H, 70.6% C, and 23.5% O by mass. What is its molecular formula?
A sample of 8.69 g of Zn1OH22 is added to 155.0 mL of 0.750 M H2SO4. (c) How many moles of ZnSO4 are present after the reaction is complete?
In 2014, a major chemical leak at a facility in West Virginia released 28,390 L of MCHM (4-methylcyclohexylmethanol, C8H16O) into the Elk River. The density of MCHM is 0.9074 g/mL. (a) Calculate the initial molarity of MCHM in the river, assuming that the first part of the river is 2.00 m deep, 90.0 m wide, and 90.0 m long.