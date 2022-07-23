Skip to main content
Chapter 4, Problem 109c

A sample of 8.69 g of Zn(OH)2 is added to 155.0 mL of 0.750 M H2SO4. (c) How many moles of Zn(OH)2, H2SO4, ZnSO4 are present after the reaction is complete?

Identify the chemical reaction: \( \text{Zn(OH)}_2 + \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \rightarrow \text{ZnSO}_4 + 2\text{H}_2\text{O} \).
Calculate the moles of \( \text{Zn(OH)}_2 \) using its molar mass: \( \text{moles of Zn(OH)}_2 = \frac{8.69 \text{ g}}{\text{molar mass of Zn(OH)}_2} \).
Calculate the moles of \( \text{H}_2\text{SO}_4 \) using its concentration and volume: \( \text{moles of H}_2\text{SO}_4 = 0.750 \text{ M} \times 0.155 \text{ L} \).
Determine the limiting reactant by comparing the mole ratio from the balanced equation.
Use the stoichiometry of the balanced equation to find the moles of \( \text{ZnSO}_4 \) produced from the limiting reactant.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions. It involves using balanced chemical equations to determine the relationships between the amounts of substances consumed and produced. In this question, stoichiometry will help us find the moles of ZnSO4 formed from the reaction between Zn(OH)2 and H2SO4.
Stoichiometry Concept

Molarity

Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is crucial for determining how much of a substance is present in a given volume of solution. In this problem, the molarity of H2SO4 is given, which will be used to calculate the moles of H2SO4 available for the reaction.
Molarity

Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. Identifying the limiting reactant is essential for calculating the final amounts of products, such as ZnSO4 in this case, as it dictates how much of the other reactant can react.
Limiting Reagent Concept
