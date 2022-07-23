Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (a) manganese with dilute sulfuric acid (b) chromium with hydrobromic acid (c) tin with hydrochloric acid (d) aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH.
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a) Iron metal is added to a solution of copper(II) nitrate (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Activity Series
Single Replacement Reaction
Balancing Chemical Equations
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (a) hydrochloric acid with nickel (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (c) hydrobromic acid with magnesium (d) acetic acid, CH3COOH, with zinc.
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (c) hydrobromic acid is added to tin metal
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) hydrogen gas is bubbled through an aqueous solution of nickel(II) chloride
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) aluminum metal is added to a solution of cobalt(II) sulfate.