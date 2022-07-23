Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 55a,b
Chapter 4, Problem 55a,b

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (a) Iron metal is added to a solution of copper(II) nitrate (b) zinc metal is added to a solution of magnesium sulfate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants: zinc metal (Zn) and magnesium sulfate (MgSO_4).
Use the activity series to compare the reactivity of zinc and magnesium. The activity series lists metals in order of decreasing reactivity.
Determine if zinc is more reactive than magnesium. If zinc is more reactive, it will displace magnesium from the sulfate compound.
Write the balanced chemical equation if a reaction occurs: Zn + MgSO_4 \rightarrow ZnSO_4 + Mg. If no reaction occurs, write NR.
Check the charges and balance the equation for both mass and charge to ensure it is balanced.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activity Series

The activity series is a list of metals ranked by their ability to displace other metals from solutions of their ions. Metals higher in the series can displace those lower in the series. This concept is crucial for predicting whether a reaction will occur when a metal is added to a solution containing another metal's ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:02
Activity Series Chart

Single Replacement Reaction

A single replacement reaction occurs when one element replaces another in a compound. In the context of the activity series, if a more reactive metal is introduced to a solution containing a less reactive metal's ions, a reaction will take place, resulting in the formation of a new compound and the release of the less reactive metal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:11
Single Displacement Reactions

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is essential for accurately representing the conservation of mass during a chemical reaction. In the case of a reaction or no reaction, the balanced equation reflects the stoichiometry of the reactants and products involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (a) manganese with dilute sulfuric acid (b) chromium with hydrobromic acid (c) tin with hydrochloric acid (d) aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH.

751
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (a) hydrochloric acid with nickel (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron

314
views
Textbook Question

Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (c) hydrobromic acid with magnesium (d) acetic acid, CH3COOH, with zinc.

473
views
Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (c) hydrobromic acid is added to tin metal

545
views
Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (d) hydrogen gas is bubbled through an aqueous solution of nickel(II) chloride

758
views
Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (e) aluminum metal is added to a solution of cobalt(II) sulfate.

422
views