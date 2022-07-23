Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Reactions in Aqueous Solution
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.4 - Reactions in Aqueous SolutionProblem 53
Chapter 4, Problem 53

Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (a) manganese with dilute sulfuric acid (b) chromium with hydrobromic acid (c) tin with hydrochloric acid (d) aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH.

Identify the reactants: Aluminum (Al) and formic acid (HCOOH).
Write the unbalanced molecular equation: Al + HCOOH → Al(HCOO)₃ + H₂.
Balance the molecular equation by ensuring the number of atoms of each element is the same on both sides.
Write the complete ionic equation by dissociating all strong electrolytes into their ions.
Identify and cancel out the spectator ions to write the net ionic equation, focusing on the species that undergo a change.

Verified Solution

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. A balanced equation provides a clear representation of the reactants and products involved in a reaction.
Balancing Chemical Equations

Molecular and Net Ionic Equations

A molecular equation shows the complete chemical formulas of reactants and products, while a net ionic equation focuses on the species that actually participate in the reaction. To derive the net ionic equation, spectator ions—those that do not change during the reaction—are removed from the molecular equation. This distinction is crucial for understanding the underlying chemistry in reactions, especially in aqueous solutions.
Net Ionic Equations

Acid-Base Reactions

Acid-base reactions involve the transfer of protons (H⁺ ions) between reactants. In the case of formic acid (HCOOH), a weak acid, it can donate a proton to a metal like aluminum, which can undergo oxidation. Understanding the behavior of acids and bases, including their strength and the resulting products, is essential for predicting the outcomes of such reactions.
Acid-Base Reaction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe1NO3221aq2 + 2 Al1s2¡3 Fe1s2 + 2 Al1NO3231aq2

Textbook Question

Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (c) Cl21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡I21aq2 + 2 NaCl1aq2

Textbook Question

Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which is reduced. For those that are not, indicate whether they are precipitation or neutralization reactions. (a) P41s2 + 10 HClO1aq2 + 6 H2O1l2¡ 4 H3PO41aq2 + 10 HCl1aq2

Textbook Question

Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron

Textbook Question

Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (d) acetic acid, CH3COOH, with zinc.

Textbook Question

Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (c) hydrobromic acid is added to tin metal

