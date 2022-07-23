Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (b) 3 Fe1NO3221aq2 + 2 Al1s2¡3 Fe1s2 + 2 Al1NO3231aq2
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (a) manganese with dilute sulfuric acid (b) chromium with hydrobromic acid (c) tin with hydrochloric acid (d) aluminum with formic acid, HCOOH.
Which element is oxidized, and which is reduced in the following reactions? (c) Cl21aq2 + 2 NaI1aq2¡I21aq2 + 2 NaCl1aq2
Which of the following are redox reactions? For those that are, indicate which element is oxidized and which is reduced. For those that are not, indicate whether they are precipitation or neutralization reactions. (a) P41s2 + 10 HClO1aq2 + 6 H2O1l2¡ 4 H3PO41aq2 + 10 HCl1aq2
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (b) dilute sulfuric acid with iron
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reactions of (d) acetic acid, CH3COOH, with zinc.
Using the activity series (Table 4.5), write balanced chemical equations for the following reactions. If no reaction occurs, write NR. (c) hydrobromic acid is added to tin metal