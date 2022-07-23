Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms of each element is the same on both the reactant and product sides. This is based on the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. A balanced equation provides a clear representation of the reactants and products involved in a reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations

Molecular and Net Ionic Equations A molecular equation shows the complete chemical formulas of reactants and products, while a net ionic equation focuses on the species that actually participate in the reaction. To derive the net ionic equation, spectator ions—those that do not change during the reaction—are removed from the molecular equation. This distinction is crucial for understanding the underlying chemistry in reactions, especially in aqueous solutions. Recommended video: Guided course 00:51 00:51 Net Ionic Equations