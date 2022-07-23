Two solid objects, A and B, are placed in boiling water and allowed to come to the temperature of the water. Each is then lifted out and placed in separate beakers containing 1000 g of water at 10.0 °C. Object A increases the water temperature by 3.50 °C; B increases the water temperature by 2.60 °C. (b) What can you say about the specific heats of A and B?
(a) What amount of heat (in joules) is required to raise the temperature of 1 g of water by 1 kelvin? (b) What amount of heat (in joules) is required to raise the temperature of 1 mole of water by 1 kelvin?
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Key Concepts
Specific Heat Capacity
Molar Heat Capacity
Heat Transfer
The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 80.0 g of octane from 10.0 to 25.0 °C?
Two solid objects, A and B, are placed in boiling water and allowed to come to the temperature of the water. Each is then lifted out and placed in separate beakers containing 1000 g of water at 10.0 °C. Object A increases the water temperature by 3.50 °C; B increases the water temperature by 2.60 °C. (a) Which object has the larger heat capacity?
(b) The specific heat of aluminum is 0.9 J/(g - K). Calculate its molar heat capacity.
(d) How many kJ of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 5.00 kg of liquid water from 24.6 to 46.2 °C?
(b) Calculate the energy needed for this temperature change.