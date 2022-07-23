Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Brown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 49b
Chapter 5, Problem 49b

(b) The specific heat of aluminum is 0.9 J/(g - K). Calculate its molar heat capacity.

Hey everyone, we're asked to calculate the molar heat capacity of manganese, given its specific heat of 0.4 80 jewels over grams times kelvin. To answer this question, all we need to do is use our dimensional analysis starting off with 0.480 jewels over grams times kelvin using manganese molar mass, which is 54.94 g Of Manganese per one mole of Manganese. We end up with a molar heat capacity of 26. jewels over Mole Times Kelvin, which is going to be our final answer. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (b) What is H for the formation of 1 mol of acetylene?

Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (c) Which is more likely to be thermodynamically favored, the forward reaction or the reverse reaction?

Consider the decomposition of liquid benzene, C6H6(l), to gaseous acetylene, C2H2(g): C6H6(l) → 3 C2H2(g) ΔH = +630 kJ (d) If C6H6(g) were consumed instead of C6H6(l), would you expect the magnitude of ΔH to increase, decrease, or stay the same? Explain.

Two solid objects, A and B, are placed in boiling water and allowed to come to the temperature of the water. Each is then lifted out and placed in separate beakers containing 1000 g of water at 10.0 °C. Object A increases the water temperature by 3.50 °C; B increases the water temperature by 2.60 °C. (a) Which object has the larger heat capacity?

(c) What is the heat capacity of 185 g of liquid water?

(d) How many kJ of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 5.00 kg of liquid water from 24.6 to 46.2 °C?

