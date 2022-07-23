Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 56b
Chapter 5, Problem 56b

(b) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?

Hey everyone today, we're being asked if the dissociation of di nitrogen tetroxide into nitrogen gas and oxygen gas is an endo thermic or exotic thermic process, so what does this mean? Exactly? Well, an exotic thermic process, Let's write this in blue. An exotic thermic process, eggs. A thermic process is when heat is released from the reaction heat is released at least and usually results in the formation of bonds or rather is always associated with the formation of bonds. And usually we can see this as when an endo thermic or x atomic reaction takes place. The products are almost always more stable than the reactant and sometimes you can see this in phase changes. So gasses will usually become liquids or become solids. Should the phase change occur in an ex atomic reaction as such because heat is released, the delta H. Of the change in entropy is also negative negative. Endo thermic reactions on the other hand, are the literal opposite. As you might have guessed. Heat is absorbed and breaks bonds. Heat is absorbed bonds break and will usually see the reverse phase change. We can go from solid to liquid to gas. We'll have much more randomness that comes into play bonds break. It will have a positive delta age. So now looking back at the reaction that we have, we have N204 gas becomes into gas And 02 gas so phases aren't changing here, but we have one molecule, we have one molecule becoming two molecules. Right? So the bond in the di nitrogen tetroxide has broken and yields us nitrogen and oxygen gas. So because the bond is breaking, this also means that heat is being absorbed in order to break that bond. Or in other words, this is indeed an endo thermic process. It is endo thermic thermic. I hope this helps, and I look forward to seeing you all in the next one.
