Chapter 5, Problem 56b
(b) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?
Video transcript
Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (c) What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s)?
When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (a) Calculate the quantity of heat (in kJ) released in the reaction.
When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (b) Using your result from part (a), calculate H (in kJ/mol KOH) for the solution process. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of pure water.
A 1.50-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 8.500 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 25.00 to 29.49°C. (b) What is the heat of combustion per gram of quinone and per mole of quinone?
A 1.50-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 8.500 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 25.00 to 29.49 °C. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.
A 2.20-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.90 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.50 to 27.50 °C. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.