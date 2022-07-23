Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 5, Problem 54c

Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (c) What is the molar heat capacity of Au(s)?

Hey everyone. So you have a block of titanium And it weighs 250 g. And it was heated from 25°C. 250°C. And the process requires 16.34 kg joules of heat. They were asked calculate the molar heat capacity of titanium and jewels per mole times degree Celsius. We call that the man api transferred equals the mass of the solution. The molar heat capacity times the temperature change. Very cute. You have 16.34. Hello jules in the mask. It's 250 grams and the more capacity is what we're looking for. And the temperature change Is 150°C -25°C. And this will give us 125°C. Now we can rearrange this equation to solve for the molar heat capacity we're going to get cp equals Q divided by m I'm still to teach. And this gives us 16.34. Hello jules. About about 250 grams. 125. Very Celsius. And just give us 5.229. I'm sensing a -4. Hello jules. Programs. Tom's degrees Celsius. Now I need to calculate per mole 5. Thomson to -4. Hello joes programs times degrees Celsius. And in one wall of titanium You have the Mueller mass which is 47.88 g. And in one killer jewel We have 1000 jewels. And this will give us 25.03 dolls caramel. That was degree Celsius. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (a) How many J of heat are needed to raise the temperature of 80.0 g of octane from 10.0 to 25.0 °C?

The specific heat of octane, C8H18(l), is 2.22 J•g/K. (b) Which will require more heat, increasing the temperature of 1 mol of C8H18(l), by a certain amount or increasing the temperature of 1 mol of H2O(l) by the same amount?

Consider the data about gold metal in Exercise 5.26(b). (b) Suppose that the same amount of heat is added to two 10.0-g blocks of metal, both initially at the same temperature. One block is gold metal, and one is iron metal. Which block will have the greater rise in temperature after the addition of the heat?

When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (a) Calculate the quantity of heat (in kJ) released in the reaction.

When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (b) Using your result from part (a), calculate H (in kJ/mol KOH) for the solution process. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of pure water.

(b) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?

