When a 6.50-g sample of solid sodium hydroxide dissolves in 100.0 g of water in a coffee-cup calorimeter (Figure 5.18), the temperature rises from 21.6 to 37.8 °C (b) Using your result from part (a), calculate H (in kJ/mol KOH) for the solution process. Assume that the specific heat of the solution is the same as that of pure water.
A 1.50-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 8.500 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 25.00 to 29.49 °C. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.
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Key Concepts
Combustion Reactions
Calorimetry
Balanced Chemical Equations
A 2.20-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.90 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.50 to 27.50 °C. (b) What is the heat of combustion per mole of phenol?
Under constant-volume conditions, the heat of combustion of benzoic acid (C6H5O6) is 15.57 kJ/g. A 3.500-g sample of sucrose is burned in a bomb calorimeter. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 20.94 to 24.72 °C. (a) What is the total heat capacity of the calorimeter?
(b) Is this process endothermic or exothermic?
A 1.50-g sample of quinone (C6H4O2) is burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 8.500 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter increases from 25.00 to 29.49°C. (b) What is the heat of combustion per gram of quinone and per mole of quinone?
A 2.20-g sample of phenol (C6H5OH) was burned in a bomb calorimeter whose total heat capacity is 11.90 kJ/°C. The temperature of the calorimeter plus contents increased from 21.50 to 27.50 °C. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the bomb calorimeter reaction.