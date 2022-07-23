Chapter 5, Problem 25a
Calculate ΔE and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic for the following cases: (a) q = 0.763 kJ and w = -840 J.
In a thermodynamic study, a scientist focuses on the properties of a solution in an apparatus as illustrated. A solution is continuously flowing into the apparatus at the top and out at the bottom, such that the amount of solution in the apparatus is constant with time. (b) If the inlet and outlet were closed, what type of system would it be
(a) According to the first law of thermodynamics, what quantity is conserved?
(c) By what means can the internal energy of a closed system increase?
For the following processes, calculate the change in internal energy of the system and determine whether the process is endothermic or exothermic: (a) A balloon is cooled by removing 0.655 kJ of heat. It shrinks on cooling, and the atmosphere does 382 J of work on the balloon.
A gas is confined to a cylinder fitted with a piston and an electrical heater, as shown here:
Suppose that current is supplied to the heater so that 100 J of energy is added. Consider two different situations. In case (1) the piston is allowed to move as the energy is added. In case (2) the piston is fixed so that it cannot move. (a) In which case does the gas have the higher temperature after addition of the electrical energy?
Suppose that current is supplied to the heater so that 100 J of energy is added. Consider two different situations. In case (1) the piston is allowed to move as the energy is added. In case (2) the piston is fixed so that it cannot move. (b) Identify the sign (positive, negative, or zero) of q and w in each case?