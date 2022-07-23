Bond Enthalpy

Bond enthalpy, or bond dissociation energy, is the amount of energy required to break one mole of a specific type of bond in a gaseous molecule. It is a crucial concept in thermochemistry as it helps estimate the energy changes during chemical reactions. In the context of the given reaction, bond enthalpies for H-H and O=O bonds will be used to calculate the overall change in enthalpy (ΔH) by considering the energy required to break the bonds in reactants and the energy released when forming bonds in products.