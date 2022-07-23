Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.5 - ThermochemistryProblem 90b
Chapter 5, Problem 90b

(b) A particular chip snack food is composed of 12% protein, 14% fat, and the rest carbohydrate. What percentage of the calorie content of this food is fat?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone. One type of cookie contains 53% carbohydrate, 43% fat and 4% protein determine the percent of calorie content of this cookie. That is carbohydrate. Let's begin by recalling that. We can use the following formula in which we would find our percent of our cookie that is carbohydrate by taking our carbohydrate calories divided by our total calories. Making up the cookie. And note that calorie here is capital C. Which is different from under case calories in our conversions. We next want to recall our energy equivalence is of our nutritional factors. So for carbohydrates we want to recall that one carbohydrate is equivalent to 17 kg of energy per gram. Then for fats we want to recall that they have an energy equivalence of 38 kg joules program in our textbooks. And then for protein recall. The energy equivalence in our textbooks equal to 17 kg of energy program. Next we want to recall that for one cow we have an equivalent of 4.184 killer jewels of energy. And so we need to take our percentages of our nutritional factors and think of them in terms of mass. So we're going to think of this as like a percent math. So for carbohydrates in the cookie Were given 53% making up the cookie. And so we'll say we have 53 g of carbohydrate. And we want to multiply to go from grams in the denominator to kill the jewels of energy and the numerator. And so this is where we plug in our conversion factor. Where we said that for one g we have 17 kg joules of energy. And so canceling out grams. We have now kill a jewel carbohydrates in which we want to convert from killing joules in the denominator to calorie as our final unit in the numerator. And this is where we plug in our next conversion factor where one calorie has an equivalent of 4.184 kg joules. And so canceling out killing jewels were left with cal as our final unit. And this simplifies to a value of 215.344. And just to make more room, I'm gonna scoot this over. So .344 cows of our carbohydrates in the cookie. Next we have our factor being fat. So we're given 43% fat. So we'll interpret that as 43 g of fat. Multiplied by the equivalent of one g of fat to kg joules of energy. And the numerator. Next multiplying by as we stated killing jewels to cow in the numerator. We have for one cow 4.184 kg. So now canceling out our units. And sorry canceling out grams and kilograms were left with cow. And we get a value equal to 390. cal of our fat in the cookie. And then lastly we have protein In the Cookie in which we have 4% protein. So we are interpreting that as four g of protein multiplied by the equivalent of 17 kg of energy for one g of protein. Next multiplying by again, calorie and the numerator. And joules in the denominator we have one cow equal to 4.184 kg. So canceling out our units, we can get rid of grams and kill a jewels and we're left with protein calories. This results in a value equal to 16.25 24 cows. So now that we have each of our nutritional factors in terms of calories, we want to get our total calorie And so we're going to add up all of our values here. So we have 215.344 cal plus 390.535 cals of fat and then plus 16.2524 calories of protein. This gives us a sum of 622.131 calories. Making up our cookie in total. And so now we can go back to our formula where We have our carb calories in the numerator, which we solve to be 215.344 calories of carbohydrates. And then in our denominator we have our total calories which we determined to be 622.131 calories making up the cookie and then multiplying this by 100% we'll find our percent. Carbohydrate equal to 34.61%. And so this would be our final answer as our calorie content of our cookie, that is percent or in a percentage of carbohydrate. And so this corresponds to choice be in the multiple choice as our final answer. So I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
