Ch.5 - Thermochemistry
Chapter 5, Problem 127
One of the best-selling light, or low-calorie, beers is 4.2% alcohol by volume and a 355-mL serving contains 110 Calories; remember: 1 Calorie = 1000 cal = 1 kcal. To estimate the percentage of Calories that comes from the alcohol, consider the following questions. (a) Write a balanced chemical equation for the reaction of ethanol, C2H5OH, with oxygen to make carbon dioxide and water. (b) Use enthalpies of formation in Appendix C to determine ΔH for this reaction. (c) If 4.2% of the total volume is ethanol and the density of ethanol is 0.789 g/mL, what mass of ethanol does a 355-mL serving of light beer contain? (d) How many Calories are released by the metabolism of ethanol, the reaction from part (a)? (e) What percentage of the 110 Calories comes from the ethanol?
