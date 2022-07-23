Chapter 5, Problem 125

A sample of a hydrocarbon is combusted completely in O21g2 to produce 21.83 g CO21g2, 4.47 g H2O1g2, and 311 kJ of heat. (a) What is the mass of the hydrocarbon sample that was combusted?

