Chapter 6, Problem 32

A stellar object is emitting radiation at 3.0 mm. (a) What type of electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation (b) If a detector is capturing 3.0 3 108 photons per second at this wavelength, what is the total energy of the photons detected in 1 day?

