Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown 14th Edition
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Problem 33a
Chapter 6, Problem 33a

Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with an energy higher than 7.22 * 10-19 J ('energy threshold') before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (a) What is the frequency threshold for emission of electrons?

hey everyone in this example, we need to calculate the frequency threshold for the emission of electrons in iron. If the energy threshold via the photo electric effect is equivalent to this value given. So we're going to recall our formula for the energy of a photon, which we would recall is equal to Plank's constant, multiplied by our frequency. So because the prompt is asking for frequency, we're going to find frequency by isolating it from plank's constant so that we now have energy of our photon divided by Plank's constant. So to find frequency, we would say that it's equal to murder our energy threshold given in the prompt is 6.878 times 10 to the negative 19th power jewels. And in our denominator we would recall that Plank's constant is 6. times 10 to the negative 34th power units of jewels, times seconds. We're going to be able to cancel out jewels leaving us with inverse seconds as our final unit for frequency which is the proper unit. And we're going to get that our frequency is equal to a value of 1.03, 8 Times 10 to the 15th power inverse seconds. And so this will be our final answer. To complete this example as the frequency threshold for the emission of our electrons in our atoms of iron. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video
Textbook Question

The energy from radiation can be used to rupture chemical bonds. A minimum energy of 192 kJ/mol is required to break the bromine–bromine bond in Br2. What is the longest wavelength of radiation that possesses the necessary energy to break the bond? What type of electromagnetic radiation is this?

Textbook Question

A diode laser emits at a wavelength of 987 nm. (a) In what portion of the electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation found? (b) All of its output energy is absorbed in a detector that measures a total energy of 0.52 J over a period of 32 s. How many photons per second are being emitted by the laser?

Textbook Question

A stellar object is emitting radiation at 3.0 mm. (a) What type of electromagnetic spectrum is this radiation (b) If a detector is capturing 3.0 3 108 photons per second at this wavelength, what is the total energy of the photons detected in 1 day?

Textbook Question

Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with an energy higher than 7.22 * 10-19 J ('energy threshold') before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (b) What wavelength of radiation will provide a photon of this energy?

Textbook Question

Molybdenum metal must absorb radiation with an energy higher than 7.22 * 10-19 J ('energy threshold') before it can eject an electron from its surface via the photoelectric effect. (c) If molybdenum is irradiated with light of wavelength of 240 nm, what is the maximum possible velocity of the emitted electrons?

Textbook Question

Does the hydrogen atom 'expand' or 'contract' when an electron is excited from the n = 1 state to the n = 3 state?

