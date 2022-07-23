Chapter 6, Problem 98
Consider the discussion of radial probability functions in 'A Closer Look' in Section 6.6. (a) What is the difference between the probability density as a function of r and the radial probability function as a function of r ?
Determine whether each of the following sets of quantum numbers for the hydrogen atom are valid. If a set is not valid, indicate which of the quantum numbers has a value that is not valid: (e) n = 2, l = 1, ml = 1, ms = -12
Bohr's model can be used for hydrogen-like ions—ions that have only one electron, such as He+ and Li2+. (a) Why is the Bohr model applicable to He+ ions but not to neutral He atoms?
As discussed in the A Closer Look box on 'Measurement and the Uncertainty Principle,' the essence of the uncertainty principle is that we can't make a measurement without disturbing the system that we are measuring. (a) Why can't we measure the position of a subatomic particle without disturbing it?
The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (c) When the 450-MHz photon is absorbed, does it change the spin of the electron or the proton on a hydrogen atom?
Using the periodic table as a guide, write the condensed electron configuration and determine the number of unpaired electrons for the ground state of (d) As.
Scientists have speculated that element 126 might have a moderate stability, allowing it to be synthesized and characterized. Predict what the condensed electron configuration of this element might be.