The Chemistry and Life box in Section 6.7 described the techniques called NMR and MRI. (c) When the 450-MHz photon is absorbed, does it change the spin of the electron or the proton on a hydrogen atom?

Hey everyone in this example, we need to identify whether it's the electron or proton that changes its been when a 600 MHz photons is absorbed on a hydrogen atom in a nuclear magnetic resonance experiment. So our key word here in the prompt is absorbed. And we would recall that when radio waves are absorbed in a NMR experiment, the spin of the nucleus changes. So because the prompt mentions a hydrogen atom, we're going to imagine our hydrogen atoms nucleus here. We would recall that it's going to be filled with protons because every proton or every nucleus is filled with densely packed protons. And because we recognize that hydrogen is in group one a. And has the atomic number where we recall. It's represented by the symbol Z equal to a value of one. We would recall that neutral atoms which in this case we do have a neutral atom of hydrogen have their atomic number also equal to their number of protons. So we would have one proton and it's also equal to the number of electrons. So we would have one electron. So the key thing here to recognize is that we have one proton in our nucleus. And so we would say that therefore the proton will change its spin in the NMR experiment. So this would be our final answer. To complete this example. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video
