Consider the three electronic transitions in a hydrogen atom shown here, labeled A, B, and C. (c) Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for each transition. Do any of these transitions lead to the emission of visible light? If so which one(s)? Calculate the wavelength of the photon emitted for transition B.

