Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
Brown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 5a
Chapter 6, Problem 5a

The familiar phenomenon of a rainbow results from the diffraction of sunlight through raindrops. (a) Does the wavelength of light increase or decrease as we proceed outward from the innermost band of the rainbow?

Hey everyone, we're asked to consider the visible light in the electromagnetic spectrum. Does the frequency of light increase or decrease from red to violet? Let's first write out our visible light spectrum. So we know that we have red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet. And as we move to our left, our energy is going to increase. And as we move to the right our wavelength is also going to increase. And in terms of frequency we know that frequency increases as our energy increases since they're directly proportional to one another. So as we can see right here from our diagram, as we move from red to violet, our frequency increases. So our answer here is going to be frequency increases. So I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
