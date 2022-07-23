Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 2d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 2d

A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (d) Which of the following is the appliance likely to be? (i) A toaster oven, (ii) A microwave oven, or (iii) An electric hotplate.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
42s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're asked to determine the type of electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 35 times 10 to the 16 hertz. Now, this can also be written as 3.5 times 10 to the 17 hertz, since we simply move our decimal point to the left and add plus one to R 16. Now, looking at our electromagnetic spectrum, We can see that 10 to the 17 is around this region, so that means our type of electromagnetic radiation is going to be X rays. Now, I hope that made sense and let us know if you have any questions.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (a) Estimate the wavelength of this radiation.

567
views
Textbook Question

A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (b) Would the radiation produced by the appliance be visible to the human eye?

951
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

A popular kitchen appliance produces electromagnetic radiation with a frequency of 2450 MHz. With reference to Figure 6.4, answer the following: (c) If the radiation is not visible, do photons of this radiation have more or less energy than photons of visible light?

372
views
Textbook Question

Stars do not all have the same temperature. The color of light emitted by stars is characteristic of the light emitted by hot objects. Telescopic photos of three stars are shown below: (i) the Sun, which is classified as a yellow star, (ii) Rigel, in the constellation Orion, which is classified as a blue-white star, and (iii) Betelgeuse, also in Orion, which is classified as a red star. (a) Place these three stars in order of increasing temperature. (i) sun (ii) Rigel (iii) Betelguese

714
views
Textbook Question

The familiar phenomenon of a rainbow results from the diffraction of sunlight through raindrops. (a) Does the wavelength of light increase or decrease as we proceed outward from the innermost band of the rainbow?

338
views
Textbook Question

A certain quantum-mechanical system has the energy levels shown in the accompanying diagram. The energy levels are indexed by a single quantum number n that is an integer. (b) Which quantum numbers are involved in the transition that requires the least energy?

589
views