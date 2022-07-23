Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Electronic Structure of Atoms
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.6 - Electronic Structure of AtomsProblem 110d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 110d

The two most common isotopes of uranium are 235U and 238U. (d) 238U undergoes radioactive decay to 234Th. How many protons, electrons, and neutrons are gained or lost by the 238U atom during this process? (e) Examine the electron configuration for Th in Figure 6.31. Are you surprised by what you find? Explain.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

everyone in this example. We have the atom Siri um 1 41. It's a radioactive isotope undergoing beta decay to form praise Od me. Um 1 41 the isotope and it's a isotope of the rare earth metal. Praise od me. Um We need to write the electron configuration for a President Me. Um 1 41 adam and determine whether there's anything surprising in its electron configuration. When we find presidium on our periodic tables, we would recognize it in the fourth energy level of our F block, which is our Land Tonight series and recalling that atomic number is represented by the symbol Z. We would see that it has an atomic number of 59. So to begin its configuration, we're going to find the Shorthand configuration where we'll take the noble gas in brackets that comes before atomic number 59. And looking at our noble gas group that would correspond to the noble gas Xenon. Starting out with our lowest energy level, We're going to recall that again. Praise or a medium is in the Land tonight series, which begins at the fourth energy level of our F block. And we would count for a total of three units in our Land Tonight series of R. F. Block to get to our atom praise od me. Um so we would fill in for three electrons. We should recognize that because President Diem has atomic number 59. We also need to fill in the atoms that occur at Atomic numbers 55 and 56 which begin at our six energy level of R. S. Sublevel and that covers the atom cesium and barium. So we're going to fully fill in this sub level to get to our atom praise od me um in our Land Tonight series for F block. And so what we have listed is going to be our configuration are shorthand configuration for our presidium 1 41 Adam. And we would determine that there is nothing surprising as our second answer based on the configuration. We've determined everything has worked out accordingly to our rules for configurations. And so this configuration is just a standard configuration. So this would complete our example as our final answers. If you have any questions, just leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The discovery of hafnium, element number 72, provided a controversial episode in chemistry. G. Urbain, a French chemist, claimed in 1911 to have isolated an element number 72 from a sample of rare earth (elements 58–71) compounds. However, Niels Bohr believed that hafnium was more likely to be found along with zirconium than with the rare earths. D. Coster and G. von Hevesy, working in Bohr's laboratory in Copenhagen, showed in 1922 that element 72 was present in a sample of Norwegian zircon, an ore of zirconium. (The name hafnium comes from the Latin name for Copenhagen, Hafnia). (d) Using their electron configurations, account for the fact that Zr and Hf form chlorides MCl4 and oxides MO2.

1101
views
Textbook Question

The first 25 years of the twentieth century were momentous for the rapid pace of change in scientists' understanding of the nature of matter. (b) In what ways is de Broglie's hypothesis, as it applies to electrons, consistent with J. J. Thomson's conclusion that the electron has mass? In what sense is it consistent with proposals preceding Thomson's work that the cathode rays are a wave phenomenon?

420
views
Textbook Question

The two most common isotopes of uranium are 235U and 238U. (b) Using the periodic table in the frontinside cover, write the electron configuration for a U atom.

1059
views
Textbook Question
(d) Treating bismuth with fluorine gas forms BiF5. Use the electron configuration of Bi to explain the formation of a compound with this formulation.
677
views