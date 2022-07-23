Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 54
Chapter 7, Problem 54

Consider the following equation: Al3+1g2 + e-¡Al2+1g2 Which of the following statements are true? (i) The energy change for this process is the second electron affinity of Al atom since Al2+1g2 is formed. (ii) The energy change for this process is the negative of the third ionization energy of the Al atom. (iii) The energy change for this process is the electron affinity of the Al2+ ion.

everyone in this example. We need to determine the correct statements for the following equation where we go from having a magnesium two plus Catalan adding an electron to therefore give us the magnesium plus one Catalan So statement one states that the change in energy for the reaction is the first electron affinity of the magnesium two plus carry on. And we should recall that electron affinity at the first level is going to mean that we gain one electron, which is exactly what happened in our given equation. So we would Definin stay that statement one is correct. Moving on to statement two, it says that the change in energy for the reaction is the negative of the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. And so what statement to us saying is that for our negative ionization energy or negative second ionization energy we would have our magnesium Catalan product now as a reactant which would therefore form our Magnesium two plus carry on with an electron being added onto it. So it's just the reverse of our given equation. And we would assume that this is a true or correct statement. So moving on to statement three, it says that the change and energy for the reaction is the negative of the first electron affinity of the magnesium two plus Catalan. And we would disagree because as we can see in the given equation this is the positive value of the first electron affinity of our magnesium two plus carry on. So we would go ahead and rule out statement three because it is incorrect. Moving on to statement four, it says that the change in energy for the reaction is the second ionization energy of the magnesium atom. And because we determined that statement to is the correct statement because it is the reaction given is the negative of the second ionization energy of magnesium statement for just saying the opposite. So we would say that this is incorrect and so to complete this example are only correct choices. As our final answers would be statements one and two, which is choice A. So this is our final answer. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I will see everyone in the next practice video.
