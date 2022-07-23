Chapter 7, Problem 88
Note from the following table that there is a significant increase in atomic radius upon moving from Y to La, whereas the radii of Zr to Hf are the same. Suggest an explanation for this effect. Atomic Radii (pm) Sc 170 Ti 160 Y 190 Zr 175 La 207 Hf 175
Video transcript
The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (b) What bond length is predicted for AsCl3, using the atomic radii in Figure 7.7?
Elements in group 7A in the periodic table are called the halogens; elements in group 6A are called the chalcogens. (a) What is the most common oxidation state of the chalcogens compared to the halogens?
(c) Will the lithium cobalt oxide cathode expand or contract as lithium ions are inserted?
(d) Lithium is not nearly as abundant as sodium. If sodium ion batteries were developed that function in the same manner as lithium ion batteries, do you think 'sodium cobalt oxide' would still work as the electrode material? Explain.
The ionic substance strontium oxide, SrO, forms from the reaction of strontium metal with molecular oxygen. The arrangement of the ions in solid SrO is analogous to that in solid NaCl: (a) Write a balanced equation for the formation of SrO(s) from its elements.