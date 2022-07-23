Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Bond Length Bond length is the average distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms. It is influenced by the types of atoms involved and the nature of the bond (single, double, or triple). In this case, the bond lengths of A-A and B-B provide insight into the size and strength of the bonds, which is essential for predicting the geometry and distances in the compound AB2.

Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule. The linear structure of AB2 indicates that the atoms are arranged in a straight line, with bond angles of 180°. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting the spatial relationships between atoms, which directly affects the separation between the B nuclei in the compound.