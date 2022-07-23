Chapter 7, Problem 87a
Elements in group 7A in the periodic table are called the halogens; elements in group 6A are called the chalcogens. (a) What is the most common oxidation state of the chalcogens compared to the halogens?
The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (a) Based on these data, what is the predicted As ¬ Cl bond length in arsenic trichlo- ride, AsCl3, in which each of the three Cl atoms is bonded to the As atom?
The As ¬ As bond length in elemental arsenic is 2.48 Å. The Cl ¬ Cl bond length in Cl2 is 1.99 Å. (b) What bond length is predicted for AsCl3, using the atomic radii in Figure 7.7?
(c) Will the lithium cobalt oxide cathode expand or contract as lithium ions are inserted?
(d) Lithium is not nearly as abundant as sodium. If sodium ion batteries were developed that function in the same manner as lithium ion batteries, do you think 'sodium cobalt oxide' would still work as the electrode material? Explain.