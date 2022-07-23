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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 115a
Chapter 7, Problem 115a

Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reacts with CO2 to release molecular oxygen. Experiments indicate that 2 mol of KO2(s) react with each mole of CO2(g). (a) The products of the reaction are K2CO3(s) and O2(g). Write a balanced equation for the reaction between KO2(s) and CO2(g).

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Step 1: Identify the reactants and products in the chemical reaction. The reactants are KO_2 (potassium superoxide) and CO_2 (carbon dioxide), and the products are K_2CO_3 (potassium carbonate) and O_2 (oxygen gas).
Step 2: Write the unbalanced chemical equation using the chemical formulas of the reactants and products: KO_2 + CO_2 -> K_2CO_3 + O_2.
Step 3: Balance the equation by adjusting the coefficients to ensure the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Start by balancing the potassium (K) atoms.
Step 4: Next, balance the carbon (C) atoms, followed by the oxygen (O) atoms. Remember that the oxygen atoms are present in multiple compounds, so adjust coefficients carefully.
Step 5: Verify that the equation is balanced by counting the number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Adjust if necessary to ensure the equation is balanced.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to predict the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for balancing equations and determining the proportions of reactants needed for a reaction.
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Balancing Chemical Equations

Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is crucial because it reflects the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. A balanced equation provides the correct stoichiometric ratios needed for calculations involving reactants and products.
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Reaction Products

In a chemical reaction, the products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction between reactants. Identifying the products is key to understanding the reaction's outcome and its applications. In the case of potassium superoxide reacting with carbon dioxide, recognizing that the products are potassium carbonate and molecular oxygen is vital for writing the balanced equation and understanding the reaction's purpose in oxygen masks.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Potassium superoxide, KO2, is often used in oxygen masks (such as those used by firefighters) because KO2 reacts with CO2 to release molecular oxygen. Experiments indicate that 2 mol of KO2(s) react with each mole of CO2(g). (c) What mass of KO2(s) is needed to consume 18.0 g CO2(g)? What mass of O2(g) is produced during this reaction?

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Textbook Question

When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia gas. (d) Magnesium nitride can also be formed by reaction of the metal with ammonia at high temperature. Write a balanced equation for this reaction. If a 6.3-g Mg ribbon reacts with 2.57 g NH31g2 and the reaction goes to completion, which component is the limiting reactant? What mass of H21g2 is formed in the reaction?

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Textbook Question

When magnesium metal is burned in air (Figure 3.6), two products are produced. One is magnesium oxide, MgO. The other is the product of the reaction of Mg with molecular nitrogen, magnesium nitride. When water is added to magnesium nitride, it reacts to form magnesium oxide and ammonia gas. (c) In an experiment, a piece of magnesium ribbon is burned in air in a crucible. The mass of the mixture of MgO and magnesium nitride after burning is 0.470 g. Water is added to the crucible, further reaction occurs, and the crucible is heated to dryness until the final product is 0.486 g of MgO. What was the mass percentage of magnesium nitride in the mixture obtained after the initial burning?

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