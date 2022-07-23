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Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Brown - Chemistry: The Central Science 14th Edition
Brown14th EditionChemistry: The Central ScienceISBN: 9780134414232Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 21b
Chapter 7, Problem 21b

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (b) If you put tungsten metal under high pressure, predict what would happen to the distance between W atoms.

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insert step 1: Understand the relationship between pressure and atomic distance. In general, applying pressure to a material tends to decrease the distance between its atoms.
insert step 2: Consider the concept of compressibility. Metals, including tungsten, are generally compressible, meaning their atomic distances can decrease under pressure.
insert step 3: Recall that pressure is a force applied over an area. When pressure is applied to a solid, it can cause the atoms to move closer together, reducing the interatomic distance.
insert step 4: Predict that under high pressure, the distance between tungsten atoms would decrease. This is because the external pressure would overcome the repulsive forces between the atoms, allowing them to move closer.
insert step 5: Conclude that the application of high pressure on tungsten metal would likely result in a decrease in the distance between W atoms, due to the compressive forces acting on the metal lattice.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure and Bonding

The atomic structure of a metal, including the arrangement of atoms and the nature of metallic bonds, plays a crucial role in determining its physical properties. In tungsten, atoms are closely packed, and the metallic bonds allow for the sharing of electrons, which contributes to its high melting point and density.
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Effect of Pressure on Atomic Distance

Applying high pressure to a material typically forces atoms closer together, reducing the distance between them. This phenomenon occurs because the external pressure overcomes the repulsive forces between atoms, leading to a denser arrangement and potentially altering the material's properties.
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Phase Changes and Material Properties

The properties of materials can change under different conditions, such as temperature and pressure. In the case of tungsten, increasing pressure may not only decrease atomic distance but could also lead to phase changes, affecting its mechanical and thermal properties, which are critical in applications requiring high-performance materials.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (c) Based on this comparison would you say that the atoms are held together by chemical bonds in solid argon?

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Textbook Question

With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (b) Is this value larger or smaller than the bonding atomic radius estimated for argon in Figure 7.7?

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Textbook Question
The experimental Pb¬Cl bond length in lead(II)chloride, PbCl2, is 244 pm. Based on this value and data in Figure 7.7, predict the atomic radius of Pb.

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Textbook Question

Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order from largest to smallest: (a) Ar, As, Kr (b) Cd, Rb, Te (c) F, O, N.

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Textbook Question

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (a) What is the atomic radius of a tungsten atom in this environment? (This radius is called the metallic radius.)

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Textbook Question

Which of the following statements about the bonding atomic radii in Figure 7.7 is incorrect? (i) For a given period, the radii of the representative elements generally decrease from left to right across a period. (ii) The radii of the representative elements for the n = 3 period are all larger than those of the corresponding elements in the n = 2 period. (iii) For most of the representative elements, the change in radius from the n = 2 to the n = 3 period is greater than the change in radius from n = 3 to n = 4. (iv) The radii of the transition elements generally increase moving from left to right within a period. (v) The large radii of the Group 1 elements are due to their relatively small effective nuclear charges.

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