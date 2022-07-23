Skip to main content
Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 7, Problem 24

The experimental Pb¬Cl bond length in lead(II)chloride, PbCl2, is 244 pm. Based on this value and data in Figure 7.7, predict the atomic radius of Pb.

Periodic table highlighting atomic radii, including Pb with bond length of 244 pm.

Hi everyone here, we have a question asking us given the atomic radius of the elements to determine the atomic radius of cesium. If the experimental bonding for cesium selenium is 4. angstrom. So we need to find selenium on our table here and it is right here. Its length is 117 PICO meters. So we need to convert that to angstrom. So we have selenium 117 PICO m times one angstrom Over 100 m. Our Picom will cancel out and that will give us 1.17 angstrom size. Our cesium selenium bond Is 4. Angstrom. So we need to subtract our 1.17 angstrom. That accounts for the selenium. So we'll just be left with cesium And that equals 3.01 Angstrom. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.
