Chapter 7, Problem 24
The experimental Pb¬Cl bond length in lead(II)chloride, PbCl2, is 244 pm. Based on this value and data in Figure 7.7, predict the atomic radius of Pb.
Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (b) If you put tungsten metal under high pressure, predict what would happen to the distance between W atoms.
Which of the following statements about the bonding atomic radii in Figure 7.7 is incorrect? (i) For a given period, the radii of the representative elements generally decrease from left to right across a period. (ii) The radii of the representative elements for the n = 3 period are all larger than those of the corresponding elements in the n = 2 period. (iii) For most of the representative elements, the change in radius from the n = 2 to the n = 3 period is greater than the change in radius from n = 3 to n = 4. (iv) The radii of the transition elements generally increase moving from left to right within a period. (v) The large radii of the Group 1 elements are due to their relatively small effective nuclear charges.
Estimate the As¬I bond length from the data in Figure 7.7 and compare your value to the experimental As ¬I bond length in arsenic triiodide, AsI3, 2.55 Å.
Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order from largest to smallest: (c) F, O, N.
Using only the periodic table, arrange each set of atoms in order of increasing radius: (b) S, Si, Sr
Identify each statement as true or false: (a) Cations are larger than their corresponding neutral atoms.