Chapter 7, Problem 21a

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (a) What is the atomic radius of a tungsten atom in this environment? (This radius is called the metallic radius.)

