Ch.7 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksBrown 14th EditionCh.7 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 21a
Chapter 7, Problem 21a

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (a) What is the atomic radius of a tungsten atom in this environment? (This radius is called the metallic radius.)

Hey everyone in this example, we need to calculate the atomic radius of the atom, nickel at 1453 degrees Celsius. If its distance with another nickel atom in a nickel metal compound is 14530.1 24 nanometers. So we should recognize that for our nickel metal compound, we would have two nickels bonded to one another. And the question is asking us to find the atomic radius of just one nickel adam. So according to the prompt, we have a distance between each of these nickel atoms of 0.1 24 nanometers. So this is going to be our inter atomic distance. And so because we know that this is the inter atomic distance between these two nickel atoms to find the atomic radius of just one of these nickel atoms. We're just going to divide this inter atomic distance by two. So we're going to take that value 0.1 24 nanometers. We're going to divide it by two since we have two nickel atoms. And this is going to give us a value equal to 0.0 nanometers. But we should recall that atomic radius is in units of PICO meters. So we're going to convert from nanometers to PICO meters by the following conversion factor. Where we would recall that our prefix nano means we have 10 to the ninth power nanometers. And our prefix PICO tells us that we have 10 to the 12 power PICO meters. So now we're able to cancel out our units of nanometers. Leaving us with PICO meters as our final unit for atomic radius, and what we're going to get is a value Equal to km as our atomic radius of Nickel. And this will be our final answer to complete this example. So I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video.
Which quantity must be determined experimentally in order to determine the bonding atomic radius of an atom? (a) The distance from the nucleus where the probability of finding an electron goes to zero. (b) The distance between the nuclei of two atoms that are bonded together. (c) The effective nuclear charge of an atom.
With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (b) Is this value larger or smaller than the bonding atomic radius estimated for argon in Figure 7.7?

With the exception of helium, the noble gases condense to form solids when they are cooled sufficiently. At temperatures below 83 K, argon forms a close-packed solid whose structure is shown below. (c) Based on this comparison would you say that the atoms are held together by chemical bonds in solid argon?

Tungsten has the highest melting point of any metal in the periodic table: 3422 °C. The distance between W atoms in tungsten metal is 274 pm. (b) If you put tungsten metal under high pressure, predict what would happen to the distance between W atoms.

Which of the following statements about the bonding atomic radii in Figure 7.7 is incorrect? (i) For a given period, the radii of the representative elements generally decrease from left to right across a period. (ii) The radii of the representative elements for the n = 3 period are all larger than those of the corresponding elements in the n = 2 period. (iii) For most of the representative elements, the change in radius from the n = 2 to the n = 3 period is greater than the change in radius from n = 3 to n = 4. (iv) The radii of the transition elements generally increase moving from left to right within a period. (v) The large radii of the Group 1 elements are due to their relatively small effective nuclear charges.

Estimate the As¬I bond length from the data in Figure 7.7 and compare your value to the experimental As ¬I bond length in arsenic triiodide, AsI3, 2.55 Å.

